NTPC consolidated net profit declines 3.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.18% to Rs 44785.82 croreNet profit of NTPC declined 3.94% to Rs 5066.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5274.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.18% to Rs 44785.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44706.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales44785.8244706.05 0 OPM %28.6226.09 -PBDT12116.8211262.09 8 PBT7301.327046.47 4 NP5066.785274.59 -4
