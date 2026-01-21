Onix Solar Energy standalone net profit rises 129.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 71.85% to Rs 16.12 crore

Net profit of Onix Solar Energy rose 129.55% to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 71.85% to Rs 16.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16.1257.2688.469.0614.376.2814.376.2614.376.26

