Onix Solar Energy standalone net profit rises 129.55% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 71.85% to Rs 16.12 croreNet profit of Onix Solar Energy rose 129.55% to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 71.85% to Rs 16.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.1257.26 -72 OPM %88.469.06 -PBDT14.376.28 129 PBT14.376.26 130 NP14.376.26 130
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 2:32 PM IST