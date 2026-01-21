Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Onix Solar Energy standalone net profit rises 129.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Onix Solar Energy standalone net profit rises 129.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Sales decline 71.85% to Rs 16.12 crore

Net profit of Onix Solar Energy rose 129.55% to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 71.85% to Rs 16.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.1257.26 -72 OPM %88.469.06 -PBDT14.376.28 129 PBT14.376.26 130 NP14.376.26 130

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Supreme Inds slides as Q3 PAT drops 18% YoY to Rs 153 cr

Supreme Inds slides as Q3 PAT drops 18% YoY to Rs 153 cr

Piramal Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Piramal Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd down for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd down for fifth straight session

Inox Wind Ltd down for fifth straight session

Inox Wind Ltd down for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWEF 2026 Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayShadowfax Technologies IPODividend Stocks TodayJEE Main 2026 ExamPersonal Finance