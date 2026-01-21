Supreme Inds slides as Q3 PAT drops 18% YoY to Rs 153 cr

Supreme Industries shed 1.89% to Rs 3,307.90 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 17.97% to Rs 153.37 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 186.97 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 7.05% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,686.94 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 206.07 crore in the third quarter of FY26, registering a de-growth of 16.03%.

Operating profit declined 2.29% YoY to Rs 323.21 crore during the period under review. Operating profit margin reduced to 12.01% in Q3 FY26, compared to 13.13% in Q3 FY25.

The overall turnover of value-added products stood at Rs 1,118 crore in Q3 FY26, up 16% from Rs 961 crore in the same quarter last year.

M. P. Taparia, Managing Director, The Supreme Industries Limited, said, The global economy faced slower growth in 2025 due to geopolitical tensions in multiple regions, resulting in extreme volatility in commodity prices. These factors negatively impacted global economic growth. However, we believe the downward trend has now reversed, and polymer prices have started an upward trajectory. Polymer producers faced a challenging period, leading to closures of several petrochemical plants or operation at low capacity, which has helped stabilize prices. Starting 2026, polymer prices have shown upward movement.

The Company operates across multiple business segments. In the first nine months of the current year, overall volumes grew 10%, with the Plastic Piping business rising 13%. For the full year, the Company expects overall volume growth of 1214% and 1517% in the Plastic Piping business.

Growth in the Plastic Piping business is returning to normalcy as the continuous downward price trend has been arrested. A good monsoon and favorable economic conditions across housing, agriculture, and infrastructure in Q4 FY26 are expected to support strong demand. The Company is well equipped to meet the increased demand for its piping products.

The newly launched PP Silent Pipe System, developed in technical collaboration with M/s. Poloplast GmbH of Austria, has been well received in the market. The Company is also expanding its range of Electrofusion (EF) fittings and bathware products.

Supreme Industries continues to invest in enlarging its product portfolio and increasing the share of value-added products. Capacity expansions for Plastic Piping and Protective Packaging products are nearing completion and will be fully operational in FY27. New greenfield plants and capacities are planned for execution in the next financial year. The three units acquired through the Wavin Business acquisition are fully integrated and realigned, with full potential expected from February 2026. Total installed capacity for the Plastic Piping business is projected to reach one million MT per annum by March 31, 2026.

Production trials for the Profile Window project are nearing completion, with commercial production expected to commence in February 2026.

During the first nine months, the Company incurred capital expenditure of Rs 1,031 crore, including the Wavin Business acquisition. Total capex for the year is expected to be around Rs 1,200 crore, funded entirely from internal accruals.

All other product divisions are performing well, with moderate growth expected. The Protective Packaging division is driving growth by expanding its product range, capacities, and customized solutions.

The Company has fully executed an LOI to supply 2 lakh 10-kg composite LPG cylinders to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and has received an additional LOI to supply another 2 lakh cylinders this quarter. Efforts are ongoing to expand export geographies and participate in national and international energy and gas exhibitions.

Supreme Industries is engaged mainly in production of plastic products and operate in various product categories like Plastic piping system, cross laminated films & products, protective packaging products, industrial molded components, molded furniture, storage & material handling products, performance packaging films and composite LPG cylinders.

