Onward Technologies consolidated net profit rises 67.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 9.10% to Rs 134.62 crore

Net profit of Onward Technologies rose 67.22% to Rs 10.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.10% to Rs 134.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 123.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales134.62123.39 9 OPM %14.519.09 -PBDT20.3411.75 73 PBT16.308.45 93 NP10.106.04 67

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

