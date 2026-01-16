Onward Technologies consolidated net profit rises 67.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.10% to Rs 134.62 crore

Net profit of Onward Technologies rose 67.22% to Rs 10.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.10% to Rs 134.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 123.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.134.62123.3914.519.0920.3411.7516.308.4510.106.04

