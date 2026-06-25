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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Onward Technologies gains after bagging Rs 33-cr engineering services contract

Onward Technologies gains after bagging Rs 33-cr engineering services contract

Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Onward Technologies rose 1.63% to Rs 273.85 after the company announced that it had secured an engineering services contract valued at Rs 33 crore from a leading global power management company.

Under the agreement, Onward Technologies will establish a Dedicated Offshore Development Centre (ODC) aimed at accelerating execution and supporting the client's data centre business segment. The contract is scheduled to be executed over a period of three years.

The company stated that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding of the contract.

Onward Technologies is a software outsourcing company specialising in digital and ER&D services.

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined 8.26% to Rs 9.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.72% to Rs 137.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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