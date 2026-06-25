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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Onward Technologies wins contract worth Rs 33 cr

Onward Technologies wins contract worth Rs 33 cr

Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
Onward Technologies has entered into an engineering services contract, to launch Dedicated Offshore Development Centre (ODC) for a leading global power management Company. The aggregate contract value is approximately Rs 33 crore over a period of 3 years. This dedicated R&D capacity would enable faster execution towards supporting their Data Center Segment/Business Unit.
 

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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