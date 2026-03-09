Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 6638, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.16% in last one year as compared to a 6.25% rally in NIFTY and a 20.47% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6638, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.4% on the day, quoting at 23863.35. The Sensex is at 77131.01, down 2.27%.Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has eased around 9.59% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 16.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30138.4, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60236 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.7 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

