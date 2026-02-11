Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Titan Company Ltd Spurts 2.26%, BSE Consumer Durables index Gains 1.06%

Titan Company Ltd Spurts 2.26%, BSE Consumer Durables index Gains 1.06%

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Titan Company Ltd has added 3.12% over last one month compared to 3.25% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.55% rise in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd gained 2.26% today to trade at Rs 4363.4. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 1.06% to quote at 59825.39. The index is down 3.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Voltas Ltd increased 0.54% and Asian Paints Ltd added 0.19% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 6.18 % over last one year compared to the 10.55% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Titan Company Ltd has added 3.12% over last one month compared to 3.25% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.55% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13319 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 32939 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4379.95 on 11 Feb 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2947.55 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

