Oricon Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 66.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.71% to Rs 36.90 croreNet profit of Oricon Enterprises rose 66.13% to Rs 12.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.71% to Rs 36.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales36.9030.57 21 OPM %-21.54-26.63 -PBDT19.27-4.09 LP PBT17.63-5.99 LP NP12.317.41 66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content