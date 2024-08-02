Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 27.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.98% to Rs 754.86 crore

Net profit of Orient Electric declined 27.17% to Rs 14.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 754.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 705.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.754.86705.635.316.2336.8040.9219.2626.6014.3419.69