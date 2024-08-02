Business Standard
Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 27.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 6.98% to Rs 754.86 crore
Net profit of Orient Electric declined 27.17% to Rs 14.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 754.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 705.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales754.86705.63 7 OPM %5.316.23 -PBDT36.8040.92 -10 PBT19.2626.60 -28 NP14.3419.69 -27
