Orient Green Power Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales rise 15.26% to Rs 41.47 crore

Net Loss of Orient Green Power Company reported to Rs 16.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 25.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.26% to Rs 41.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.24% to Rs 38.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.53% to Rs 263.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 259.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales41.4735.98 15 263.45259.48 2 OPM %37.5739.69 -64.3067.50 - PBDT5.57-1.91 LP 116.79104.71 12 PBT-15.18-22.47 32 33.1522.37 48 NP-16.03-25.77 38 38.8136.53 6

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

