Orient Green Power Company's subsidiary receives ratings action from Infomerics Valuation and Rating

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Orient Green Power Company announced that Infomerics Valuation and Rating has improved the rating to IVR BBB- with Stable outlook in respect of one of the Company's material subsidiaries i.e. Beta Wind Farm (BETA), banking facilities aggregating Rs 598.53 crore.

The company further stated, "We would like to inform you that as a part of loan covenants, if the credit rating improves, there will be a reduction in the Interest Rate from IREDA on this account. This improvement in credit rating will result in a reduction in interest costs by 25 basis points with a corresponding increase in consolidated net profit of the company."

 

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

