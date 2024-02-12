Orient Press Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Keynote Financial Services Ltd, Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd, Rane (Madras) Ltd and Jubilant Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 February 2024.

Orient Press Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 131.76 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23520 shares in the past one month.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 208.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 80299 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4775 shares in the past one month.

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd soared 16.17% to Rs 3940. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41751 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19085 shares in the past one month.

Rane (Madras) Ltd added 14.88% to Rs 846. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12887 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2919 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Industries Ltd advanced 12.64% to Rs 677.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11047 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1979 shares in the past one month.

