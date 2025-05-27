Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Orient Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Sales decline 26.79% to Rs 34.89 crore

Net loss of Orient Press reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.79% to Rs 34.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.40% to Rs 142.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 170.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales34.8947.66 -27 142.54170.51 -16 OPM %0.065.10 -2.303.71 - PBDT0.312.48 -88 0.953.21 -70 PBT-0.781.29 PL -3.75-1.30 -188 NP-0.520.96 PL -2.78-1.06 -162

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Steelco Gujarat reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Steelco Gujarat reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kisaan Parivar Industries standalone net profit declines 94.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Kisaan Parivar Industries standalone net profit declines 94.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Vadilal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vadilal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Softtech Engineers consolidated net profit declines 96.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Softtech Engineers consolidated net profit declines 96.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Brainbees Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 76.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Brainbees Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 76.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon