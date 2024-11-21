Orient Tradelink standalone net profit rises 217.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.27% to Rs 3.07 croreNet profit of Orient Tradelink rose 217.65% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 54.27% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.071.99 54 OPM %35.1830.65 -PBDT1.090.62 76 PBT0.720.23 213 NP0.540.17 218
