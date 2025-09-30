Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oriental Rail Infra gain on bagging Rs 4-cr order from Indian Railways

Oriental Rail Infra gain on bagging Rs 4-cr order from Indian Railways

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Oriental Rail Infrastructure advanced 1.61% to Rs 151.30 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 4.43 crore from the Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli, a unit of Indian Railways.

The contract involves the manufacturing and supply of 72 sets of seats and berths for LWSCN coaches. The total order value stands at Rs 4,43,49,120 and the project is scheduled for execution by 5 June 2026.

As per the contract terms, 95% of the payment will be made against the inspection certificate issued by the nominated inspection agency and proof of dispatch or delivery of materials to the consignee. The remaining 5% will be released after final receipt, inspection, and acceptance of goods by the consignee.

 

The company also confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. Additionally, it clarified that the transaction does not fall under the category of related party transactions as per applicable regulatory norms.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berths, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.9% to Rs 5.37 crore despite an 18.5% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 140.21 crore in FY25 over FY24.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

