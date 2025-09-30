Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PSBs have deepened their traditional role as anchors of financial inclusion

PSBs have deepened their traditional role as anchors of financial inclusion

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, of Reserve Bank of India has stated that Public Sector Banks (PSBs) represent their enduring role in customer centricity and financial inclusion. From Jan Dhan to direct benefit transfers, from self-help groups to MSME lending, PSBs have given millions of Indians financial dignity. This role must continue and evolve, for todays customers expect not just access but also convenience, speed, and fairness. Meeting these expectations requires services that are transparent and responsive. Over the past decade, Indian banks, and particularly our public sector banks, have undergone a remarkable turnaround. Balance sheets have been repaired, capital strengthened, and asset quality improved. At the same time, PSBs have deepened their traditional role as anchors of financial inclusion while also keeping pace with the wider digital transformation of the sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PM Modi welcomes Trump's plan to end Gaza conflict

PM Modi welcomes Trump's plan to end Gaza conflict

Indices trade sideways; PSU bank shares advance

Indices trade sideways; PSU bank shares advance

Seshaasai Tech lists at premium

Seshaasai Tech lists at premium

Sammaan Capital gains after ICICI Pru MF stake buy, board to mull fundraise

Sammaan Capital gains after ICICI Pru MF stake buy, board to mull fundraise

DCX Systems rises on bagging Rs 50-cr purchase orders

DCX Systems rises on bagging Rs 50-cr purchase orders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyGold-Silver Price Today10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon