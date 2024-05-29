Oriental Rail Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.91% to Rs 172.04 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 840.75% to Rs 30.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 61.84% to Rs 526.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 325.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Oriental Rail Infrastructure reported to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.91% to Rs 172.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.