Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / OROP significant step towards reaffirming nation's gratitude to its heroes: PM Modi

OROP significant step towards reaffirming nation's gratitude to its heroes: PM Modi

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi marking ten years of One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme said it was a tribute to the courage and sacrifices of our veterans and ex-service personnel who dedicate their lives to protecting our nation. He added that the decision to implement OROP was a significant step towards addressing this long-standing demand and reaffirming our nations gratitude to our heroes. Modi assured that the Government will always do everything possible to strengthen our armed forces and further the welfare of those who serve us. The government took the decision to implement OROP by issuing an order on November 7, 2015, making its benefits effective from July 1, 2014.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Wolf

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 850 pts at 79,550, Nifty at 24,200; Auto, Metal, Pharma weigh

Donald Trump, Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump

Here's what Trump's victory means for Ukraine, Middle East, and China

agrochem fertiliser chemical agriculture farmer

Chambal Fertilisers rise 5% despite mixed Q2 results; PAT up 41%, rev slips

BFSI 2023

BFSI summit LIVE: Nothing can stop a fund house with a good product from growing, says Radhika Gupta

JD Vance, Usha Vance

Indians highlight Usha Vance's south Asian roots after Harris loses polls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon