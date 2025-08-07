Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 58.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.01% to Rs 2184.41 croreNet profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 58.69% to Rs 138.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 87.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.01% to Rs 2184.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2162.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2184.412162.53 1 OPM %8.835.08 -PBDT232.09159.85 45 PBT184.49112.60 64 NP138.5587.31 59
