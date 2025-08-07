Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Construction Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 50.73 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Hindustan Construction Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 50.73 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Sales decline 39.90% to Rs 1091.33 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Construction Company reported to Rs 50.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 39.90% to Rs 1091.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1815.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1091.331815.95 -40 OPM %16.458.39 -PBDT84.8839.59 114 PBT73.3213.82 431 NP50.73-2.46 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

