Oswal Solar Energy receives order worth Rs 39.40 cr
Oswal Solar Energy (formerly known as Oswal Solar Structure), wholly owned subsidiary of Oswal Pumps has received an order of 7.46 MWps Grid Connected RTS Plants for 3,729 SC & ST Consumers through Utility Led Aggregation (CAPEX) Mode in APDISCOMs under PM - Surya Ghar: Mufi Bijli Yojana from M/s Swashakthi Energy, successful bidder. The total value of the order is Rs. 39.40 crore approx. (including GST).
First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 3:31 PM IST