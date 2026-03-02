Monday, March 02, 2026 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oswal Solar Energy receives order worth Rs 39.40 cr

Oswal Solar Energy receives order worth Rs 39.40 cr

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Oswal Solar Energy (formerly known as Oswal Solar Structure), wholly owned subsidiary of Oswal Pumps has received an order of 7.46 MWps Grid Connected RTS Plants for 3,729 SC & ST Consumers through Utility Led Aggregation (CAPEX) Mode in APDISCOMs under PM - Surya Ghar: Mufi Bijli Yojana from M/s Swashakthi Energy, successful bidder. The total value of the order is Rs. 39.40 crore approx. (including GST).

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

