SPML Infra allots 3.25 lakh equity shares to promoter group entity
On exercise of rights attached to 3.25 lakh warrantsSPML Infra has allotted 3,25,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each on exercise of rights attached to 3,25,000 warrants.
The said shares are allotted at a price of Rs. 215/- per equity shares including premium of Rs. 213/- on preferential basis to Niral Enterprises; a promoter group entity.
First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 3:16 PM IST