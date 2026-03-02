Monday, March 02, 2026 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SPML Infra allots 3.25 lakh equity shares to promoter group entity

SPML Infra allots 3.25 lakh equity shares to promoter group entity

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
On exercise of rights attached to 3.25 lakh warrants

SPML Infra has allotted 3,25,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each on exercise of rights attached to 3,25,000 warrants.

The said shares are allotted at a price of Rs. 215/- per equity shares including premium of Rs. 213/- on preferential basis to Niral Enterprises; a promoter group entity.

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

