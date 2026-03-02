Kridhan Infra Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Finkurve Financial Services Ltd, Race Eco Chain Ltd, Vaswani Industries Ltd and InfoBeans Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 March 2026.

Finkurve Financial Services Ltd, Race Eco Chain Ltd, Vaswani Industries Ltd and InfoBeans Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 March 2026.

Kridhan Infra Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 2.76 at 14:04 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5139 shares in the past one month.

Finkurve Financial Services Ltd tumbled 16.92% to Rs 65.22. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8001 shares in the past one month.

Race Eco Chain Ltd lost 15.99% to Rs 97.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 575 shares in the past one month.

Vaswani Industries Ltd slipped 14.09% to Rs 52.91. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28290 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23934 shares in the past one month.

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd shed 13.37% to Rs 179.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44345 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30804 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News