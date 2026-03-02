Monday, March 02, 2026 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Spurs $200B+ Investments

India AI Impact Summit 2026 Spurs $200B+ Investments

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
The India AI Impact Summit 2026, held from 1621 February 2026, marked a significant milestone in the global artificial intelligence landscape. During the Summit, India achieved a Guinness World Record for the Most pledges received for an AI responsibility campAIgn in 24 hours, with over 2.5 lakh validated pledges reaffirming public commitment towards responsible AI adoption. A key announcement at the Summit was the expansion of Indias sovereign compute capacity. In addition to the 38,000+ GPUs already provisioned under the IndiaAI Mission, an additional 20,000 GPUs will be added in the coming weeks, further strengthening national AI infrastructure. The Summit catalysed significant investment commitments across the AI value chain - over USD 200 billion in AI-related investments are expected across infrastructure, foundation models, hardware and applications.

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

