Silverline Technologies standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 80.95% to Rs 0.76 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Silverline Technologies declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 80.95% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.760.423.9519.050.030.080.020.070.020.07