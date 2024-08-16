Silverline Technologies standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 80.95% to Rs 0.76 croreNet profit of Silverline Technologies declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 80.95% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.760.42 81 OPM %3.9519.05 -PBDT0.030.08 -63 PBT0.020.07 -71 NP0.020.07 -71
