Pace Digitek secures orders worth Rs 6,459 cr in FY2026

Pace Digitek along with its subsidiaries reported order inflows of Rs 6,459.7 crore for FY2026, led by strong traction in its energy business.

The energy segment contributed Rs 5,814.7 crore, while telecom accounted for Rs 645 crore. The order inflow includes major orders across energy and telecom segments.

The order inflow reflects the Company's increasing participation in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and renewable-linked opportunities, positioning it to participate in India's evolving energy transition.