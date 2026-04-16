Board of Elecon Engineering Company appoints directors
At meeting held on 15 April 2026The board of Elecon Engineering Company at its meeting held on 15 April 2026 has approved the following:
Approved the appointment of Aayush Shah (DIN: 07140517) as the Executive Director of the Company for a term of three (3) years with effect from 1 October 2026.
Approved the appointment of Dr. Savan Godiawala (DIN: 07874111) as an Additional Director designated as a Non-Executive & Independent Director of the company for a term of five (5) years with effect from 15 April 2026.
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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 4:04 PM IST