Pakka consolidated net profit declines 20.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Pakka declined 20.36% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.90% to Rs 96.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 106.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.96.58106.0114.4414.3014.8517.6710.6813.607.088.89

