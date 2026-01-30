Friday, January 30, 2026 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pakka consolidated net profit declines 20.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Pakka consolidated net profit declines 20.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

Sales decline 8.90% to Rs 96.58 crore

Net profit of Pakka declined 20.36% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.90% to Rs 96.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 106.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales96.58106.01 -9 OPM %14.4414.30 -PBDT14.8517.67 -16 PBT10.6813.60 -21 NP7.088.89 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Allied Blenders rises after Q3 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Allied Blenders rises after Q3 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Cupid gains after Q3 PAT skyrockets 196% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Cupid gains after Q3 PAT skyrockets 196% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Varun Beverages Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd spurts 2.88%, gains for third straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd spurts 2.88%, gains for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance