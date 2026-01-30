Friday, January 30, 2026 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Allied Blenders rises after Q3 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) added 4.59% to Rs 476.95 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 10.91% to Rs 63.74 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 57.47 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased by 2.98% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,002.98 crore in Q3 FY26.

The company reported a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 92.29 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 80.11 crore a year ago. The quarter included exceptional items of Rs 3.19 crore, reflecting a one-time impact from the implementation of Indias new labour codes (effective 21 November 2025) related to long-term employee benefits.

 

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 137 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting a 14.1% increase compared to Rs 120 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin was 13.6% in Q3 FY26, compared to 12.3% in Q3 FY25.

The prestige & above (P&A) portfolio continued to post healthy growth in Q3 FY26, with volumes rising 1.3% YoY to 9.0 million cases, supported by a 16.9% increase in the P&A segment.

The company also expanded its international footprint to 31 countries during the quarter, compared with 23 countries in FY25, and is targeting presence in 35 countries by March 2026, stated the exchange filing.

Alok Gupta, Managing Director of ABD, stated, As we transition into a future-ready organization, our leadership structure must mirror our strategic ambitions. The realignment of Jayant and Ramki allows us to bifurcate our focus: Jayant will spearhead our long-term strategic investments and digital evolution, while Ramki brings his unparalleled institutional knowledge back to the helm of our financial stewardship.

This dual-engine financial leadership ensures that as we scale our luxury portfolio and expand our manufacturing footprint, we maintain the highest standards of operational excellence and value creation for our stakeholders.

In a separate filing, ABD announced a strategic realignment of its senior finance leadership. Jayant Manmadkar, currently chief financial officer, will transition to the newly created role of group finance director, effective 2 February 2026. The company also announced the return of Ramakrishnan Ramaswamy as chief financial officer. Ramaswamy brings over three decades of experience and has been associated with ABD for more than 14 years, having played a key role in the companys July 2024 IPO.

This transition is designed to bolster the Group's next phase of growth, entry into the luxury segment via its new division, ABD Maestro, and to oversee its value-accretive capacity expansion and backward integration program, the company said.

Separately, Allied Blenders and Distillers said it will invest up to Rs 54 crore in its subsidiary Minakshi Agro Industries LLP to set up a bottling facility and acquire land at its Aurangabad distillery in Maharashtra. The arms-length related-party transaction will not result in any change in ownership and is aimed at enhancing manufacturing capacity to support rising domestic and export demand.

In January 2026, the company announced the acquisition of a non-operational distillery with a bottling facility in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The deal, valued at up to Rs 110 crore, will enhance backward integration, expand bottling capacity, and strengthen margins and supply chain efficiency, supporting long-term growth and operational flexibility.

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) is engaged in the manufacturing, procurement, and sale of alcoholic beverages.

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

