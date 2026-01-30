Godrej Consumer Products Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1153.5, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.88% in last one year as compared to a 7.33% rally in NIFTY and a 10.49% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1153.5, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 25232.6. The Sensex is at 82000.06, down 0.69%.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has eased around 5.62% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50523.9, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1160.6, up 0.3% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd jumped 2.88% in last one year as compared to a 7.33% rally in NIFTY and a 10.49% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 84.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News