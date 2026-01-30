Varun Beverages Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 464.75, down 0.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13.41% in last one year as compared to a 7.33% rally in NIFTY and a 10.49% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 464.75, down 0.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 25232.6. The Sensex is at 82000.06, down 0.69%.Varun Beverages Ltd has lost around 5.12% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50523.9, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 60.28 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

