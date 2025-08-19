Barometers trade with substantial gains; FMCG shares in demand

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 335.45 points or 0.41% to 81,608.81. The Nifty 50 index gained 98.20 points or 0.39% to 24,975.55.
The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.75% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.83%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE 2,516 shares rose and 1,490 shares fell. A total of 172 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.76% to 55,723.35. The index added 1.95% in the previous two trading sessions.
Emami (up 1.6%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 1.54%), Varun Beverages (up 1.38%), Tata Consumer Products (up 1.1%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.06%), Nestle India (up 0.87%), Britannia Industries (up 0.86%), Patanjali Foods (up 0.84%), United Breweries (up 0.74%) and United Spirits (up 0.57%) added.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.94% to 6.545 from the previous close of 6.484.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.0450 compared with its close of 87.3900 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.17% to Rs 99,233.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.10% to 98.07.
The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.05% to 4.338.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement shed 56 cent or 0.84% to $66.04 a barrel.
