Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panama Petrochem records PAT of Rs 30.48 crore in Q3

Panama Petrochem records PAT of Rs 30.48 crore in Q3

Image

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Panama Petrochem has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 30.48 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a PAT of Rs 30.61 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased by 24.12% YoY to Rs 461.02 crore during the period under review.

Total expenses rose by 27.09% to Rs 423.36 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24, due to higher raw material costs (up 23.89% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 2.14x YoY).

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 40.95 crore, which is lower by 0.4% as compared with the PBT of Rs 41.07 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

 

Panama Petrochem (PPL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing of petroleum derivative products which find application in industries such as cosmetics & pharmaceuticals, inks/coatings, textiles, automobile, power, engineering, and rubber. The product portfolio includes liquid paraffin oils, petroleum jelly, ink oils, antistatic coning oil, rubber process oils, transformer oils, cable filling compounds and paraffin wax (some portion of wax is traded).

The scrip surged 6.15% to currently trade at Rs 372.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 67.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 67.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Super Sales India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Super Sales India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit declines 3.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit declines 3.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 97.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 97.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon