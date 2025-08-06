Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parag Fans & Cooling Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Parag Fans & Cooling Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales rise 169.83% to Rs 4.83 crore

Net profit of Parag Fans & Cooling Systems reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 169.83% to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.831.79 170 OPM %6.63-15.08 -PBDT0.24-0.55 LP PBT0.20-0.56 LP NP0.20-0.56 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

