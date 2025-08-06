NDR INVIT Trust consolidated net profit declines 2.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.09% to Rs 101.56 croreNet profit of NDR INVIT Trust declined 2.57% to Rs 38.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.09% to Rs 101.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 75.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales101.5675.18 35 OPM %86.5086.37 -PBDT62.4457.86 8 PBT43.0742.87 0 NP38.2439.25 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content