Patanjali Foods Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Patanjali Foods Ltd is quoting at Rs 401.1, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 33.13% in last one year as compared to a 7.26% drop in NIFTY and a 17.3% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

Patanjali Foods Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 401.1, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 23342.75. The Sensex is at 74572.59, down 0.38%. Patanjali Foods Ltd has risen around 14.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Patanjali Foods Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45900.9, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 118.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 401.2, up 0.82% on the day. Patanjali Foods Ltd is down 33.13% in last one year as compared to a 7.26% drop in NIFTY and a 17.3% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 19.86 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News