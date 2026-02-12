Avanti Feeds Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 01:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd and Sharda Cropchem Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 February 2026.

Avanti Feeds Ltd soared 13.57% to Rs 1355.05 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd surged 12.31% to Rs 2223.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14068 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1218 shares in the past one month.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd spiked 9.95% to Rs 758. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55289 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5529 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd jumped 9.50% to Rs 646.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17259 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd rose 7.98% to Rs 1235.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32403 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65476 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

