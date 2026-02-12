GE Power India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd, Borosil Scientific Ltd and Apex Frozen Foods Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 February 2026.

GE Power India Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 399.95 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10058 shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd surged 19.63% to Rs 29.74. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1089 shares in the past one month.

Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd soared 17.32% to Rs 319. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1872 shares in the past one month.

Borosil Scientific Ltd rose 16.17% to Rs 122.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2742 shares in the past one month.

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd gained 15.83% to Rs 431.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97157 shares in the past one month.

