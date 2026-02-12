Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OPEC estimates India's crude oil demand to rise steadily while output stays flat

OPEC estimates India's crude oil demand to rise steadily while output stays flat

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC has stated in a monthly update that Indias crude oil demand is seen rising at a steady pace. OPEC expects local oil demand at 5.6 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2025 and expects it to hit 5.9 mbpd in this year though bulk of these gains will be driven by a spike in demand in last quarter of the year. It estimated 2027 oil demand at 6.1 mbpd. However, OPEC estimates Indias crude oil production flat at around 0.8 mbpd for 2025-2027.

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

