Paushak standalone net profit rises 6.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.19% to Rs 57.31 croreNet profit of Paushak rose 6.53% to Rs 14.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.19% to Rs 57.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales57.3152.01 10 OPM %29.7227.76 -PBDT20.6621.10 -2 PBT16.8917.70 -5 NP14.2013.33 7
