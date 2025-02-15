Pavna Industries consolidated net profit declines 59.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.53% to Rs 79.44 croreNet profit of Pavna Industries declined 59.77% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.53% to Rs 79.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 79.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales79.4479.86 -1 OPM %8.329.93 -PBDT4.395.31 -17 PBT0.962.71 -65 NP0.701.74 -60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content