Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PB Fintech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PB Fintech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

K E C International Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, Gensol Engineering Ltd and Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 March 2025.

PB Fintech Ltd crashed 5.66% to Rs 1324.65 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30694 shares in the past one month.

 

K E C International Ltd tumbled 5.55% to Rs 675. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31996 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Forge Ltd lost 5.14% to Rs 1037. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31668 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29088 shares in the past one month.

Gensol Engineering Ltd slipped 4.99% to Rs 261.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85468 shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd shed 4.98% to Rs 24.59. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

JSW Energy partners with WBSEDCL for 1,600 MW supercritical power plant

RBI was net seller of over $36 billion US dollars between Jun-Dec 2024 to support Indian Rupee

Volumes jump at Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd counter

HPL Electric & Power spurts on securing smart meter orders worth Rs 370 cr

PB Fintech tumbles about 10% in two session

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

