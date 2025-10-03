Friday, October 03, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PC Jeweller soars as festive sales drive strong Q2 growth

PC Jeweller soars as festive sales drive strong Q2 growth

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

PC Jeweller surged 6.71% to Rs 13.51 after the company achieved standalone revenue growth of approximately 63% year on year, driven by strong consumer demand during the ongoing festive season.

During the quarter, the company expanded its retail presence by opening a franchise-owned showroom in Pitampura, Delhi. This addition further strengthens the companys footprint in the region and supports its strategy of balanced growth through a mix of company-owned and franchise showrooms.

Further, the company has successfully reduced its outstanding debt that was payable to its banks by approximately 23% during this quarter. This is in addition to the reduction of approximately 9% already done during the first quarter of this financial year and reduction of more than 50% that was already done in the previous financial year. This debt reduction is in line with the companys goal of becoming debt-free by the end of FY 2025-26.

 

PC Jeweller is engaged in the manufacture, retail, and export of jewellery. The company offers a diverse portfolio that includes 100% hallmarked gold jewellery, certified diamond jewellery, and other products such as silver articles.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 3.76% to Rs 161.93 crore on 80.71% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 724.91 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at EIH Ltd counter

Volumes jump at EIH Ltd counter

Mastek appoints Vimal Dangri as Chief Human Resources Officer

Mastek appoints Vimal Dangri as Chief Human Resources Officer

Indices trade sideways; PSU bank shares in demand

Indices trade sideways; PSU bank shares in demand

IMD says southwest monsoon withdraws further, seasonal rainfall was 108% of LPA this season

IMD says southwest monsoon withdraws further, seasonal rainfall was 108% of LPA this season

Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its buildings & factories vertical

Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its buildings & factories vertical

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon