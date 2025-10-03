Friday, October 03, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes jump at EIH Ltd counter

Volumes jump at EIH Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

EIH Ltd witnessed volume of 52.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.52 lakh shares

Aegis Logistics Ltd, PTC Industries Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 October 2025.

EIH Ltd witnessed volume of 52.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.52 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.30% to Rs.396.00. Volumes stood at 1.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 95.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.35% to Rs.876.55. Volumes stood at 14.03 lakh shares in the last session.

 

PTC Industries Ltd saw volume of 1.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16075 shares. The stock increased 6.05% to Rs.16,648.00. Volumes stood at 9386 shares in the last session.

Can Fin Homes Ltd witnessed volume of 8.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.68 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.92% to Rs.790.15. Volumes stood at 2.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd registered volume of 12.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.45% to Rs.2,827.00. Volumes stood at 2.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Mastek appoints Vimal Dangri as Chief Human Resources Officer

Indices trade sideways; PSU bank shares in demand

IMD says southwest monsoon withdraws further, seasonal rainfall was 108% of LPA this season

Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its buildings & factories vertical

V-Mart rallies after strong Q2 business update

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

