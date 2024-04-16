Business Standard
Captain Pipes Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
AAA Technologies Ltd, Bhageria Industries Ltd, Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd and Ram Ratna Wires Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 April 2024.
Captain Pipes Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 19.02 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 97.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.14 lakh shares in the past one month.
AAA Technologies Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 112.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4138 shares in the past one month.
Bhageria Industries Ltd soared 14.48% to Rs 184.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48796 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8649 shares in the past one month.
Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd advanced 14.32% to Rs 376. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19847 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22843 shares in the past one month.
Ram Ratna Wires Ltd added 13.48% to Rs 334.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46494 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4780 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

