Persistent Systems ends higher after unveiling fintech risk mgmt solution

Persistent Systems advanced 1.87% to end at Rs 5,474 after the company announced the launch of its Merchant Risk Management and Fraud Detection solution built on the Databricks Data Intelligence platform.

The solution helps financial institutions reduce fraud losses, improve detection accuracy and lower manual review effort through real-time, intelligence-driven decisions.

Built on the Databricks Data Intelligence platform, the solution uses Agentic AI to perform multisignal merchant vetting during onboarding, analyzing business profiles, compliance history, transaction patterns and external indicators to assess risk before transactions begin.

The company said the solution is expected to deliver measurable business benefits, including a 2040% reduction in chargeback and fraud losses through early risk detection, a 3060% improvement in fraud detection accuracy, and a 5070% reduction in manual review efforts, allowing teams to focus on higher-value investigations. Additionally, the platform could help reduce risk management costs by 1020% through automation and streamlined workflows.

Barath Narayanan, Global BFSI and Europe Geo Head, Persistent, said, Merchant risk has become one of the most complex challenges for financial institutions, payment service providers and digital platforms as transaction volumes grow and regulatory scrutiny intensifies. Effective risk management now depends on the ability to transform data into intelligence and respond in real time. Our work with Databricks enables us to combine scalable data processing with AI to help financial institutions identify emerging risk earlier, improve decision making and strengthen merchant oversight across the entire lifecycle.

Persistent Systems is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven digital engineering and enterprise modernization to businesses across industries. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation.

The company reported a 6.79% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 439.4 crore despite of 5.52% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3778.20 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.