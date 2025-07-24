APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 22.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.72% to Rs 5002.81 croreNet profit of APL Apollo Tubes rose 22.78% to Rs 237.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 193.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.72% to Rs 5002.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4777.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5002.814777.12 5 OPM %7.446.31 -PBDT364.31298.52 22 PBT309.95252.02 23 NP237.17193.17 23
