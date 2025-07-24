Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 04:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 22.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 4.72% to Rs 5002.81 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes rose 22.78% to Rs 237.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 193.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.72% to Rs 5002.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4777.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5002.814777.12 5 OPM %7.446.31 -PBDT364.31298.52 22 PBT309.95252.02 23 NP237.17193.17 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

