Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amar Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales decline 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of Amar Vanijya reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.050.08 -38 OPM %60.0062.50 -PBDT-0.04-0.01 -300 PBT-0.04-0.01 -300 NP-0.04-0.01 -300

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

