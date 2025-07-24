Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Energy Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 512.48 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Adani Energy Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 512.48 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 26.79% to Rs 6819.28 crore

Net profit of Adani Energy Solutions reported to Rs 512.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 823.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.79% to Rs 6819.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5378.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6819.285378.55 27 OPM %26.5530.69 -PBDT1122.87951.17 18 PBT658.05453.32 45 NP512.48-823.92 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 22.78% in the June 2025 quarter

APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 22.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Amar Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Amar Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 13.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 13.69% in the June 2025 quarter

CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 11.65% in the June 2025 quarter

CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 11.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Fervent Synergies standalone net profit rises 442.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Fervent Synergies standalone net profit rises 442.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon