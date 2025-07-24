Adani Energy Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 512.48 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.79% to Rs 6819.28 croreNet profit of Adani Energy Solutions reported to Rs 512.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 823.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.79% to Rs 6819.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5378.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6819.285378.55 27 OPM %26.5530.69 -PBDT1122.87951.17 18 PBT658.05453.32 45 NP512.48-823.92 LP
